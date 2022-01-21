Attorney Provides Info Indicating Teen Murder Victim Seen Alive After Alleged Crime
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney for the Alliance man charged with the aggravated murder of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White back in 2009 provided information to the judge indicating the victim may still be alive.
The Vindicator newspaper says Attorney Jeffrey Haupt representing Robert Moore gave accounts of sightings of the teen in 2010.
Haupt even pointing to a police report that family members filed, indicating the girl may have been back at her house.
There has been a search for remains, but nothing turned up.
Investigators say they have evidence that implicates Moore.
The judge will take the information under advisement.
Moore is set for trial as soon as next month.