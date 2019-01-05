Bank Robbed At Knifepoint

(WHBC) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who robbed an Akron bank on Friday.

Police say the suspect entered the Huntington Bank at 1411 South Arlington Street at around 12:30 p.m., jumped over the counter and demanded money.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife, then grabbed an unknown amount of cash and fled out the back door.

He was seen jumping over a fence into the back yards of Rosemary Apartments, and then got into a black 4-door vehicle.

The suspect is a black male, 20 to 25 years old, standing about five feet eleven and weighing 150 to 170 pounds.

He was wearing a black ski mask, a black windbreaker jacket, purple latex gloves, and was carrying a black backpack with red strings.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and don’t approach him, just call 911.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.