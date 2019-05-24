      Weather Alert

Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon

Matt Demczyk
May 24, 2019 @ 5:12pm
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

(WHBC) – A bank in downtown Massillon was robbed on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Huntington Bank at 153 Lincoln Way East just before 3 o’clock.

Police said the suspect is a young, slender black male standing about five feet seven and wearing dark clothing.

The suspect (pictured below) didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.

He left in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

A white Astro van was seen leaving the area immediately after the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Massillon Police Department at 330-830-1788 or anonymous tips can be left at 330-830-1735 option 7.

The bank is in the same building that houses the Massillon city offices, and is also not far from the police department.

Massillon Police Department

 

BANK ROBBERY IN MASSILLON – Someone just robbed the Huntington Bank at 153 Lincoln Way East, which is in the building that includes city offices. Robbery happened just before 3 Friday afternoon. More details in the link.https://www.whbc.com/bank-robbed-in-downtown-massillon/

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, May 24, 2019

Popular Posts
Police: Man Tried To Abduct Girls From Park
1 day ago
Canton Police Investigating Overnight Homicide
3 days ago
Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers
4 days ago
Man Takes Action When He Hears Girls Were Nearly Abducted
16 hours ago
Can Carrying CBD Oil Get You Arrested?
5 days ago