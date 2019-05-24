Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
(WHBC) – A bank in downtown Massillon was robbed on Friday afternoon.
It happened at the Huntington Bank at 153 Lincoln Way East just before 3 o’clock.
Police said the suspect is a young, slender black male standing about five feet seven and wearing dark clothing.
The suspect (pictured below) didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.
He left in an unknown direction.
No one was injured.
A white Astro van was seen leaving the area immediately after the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact the Massillon Police Department at 330-830-1788 or anonymous tips can be left at 330-830-1735 option 7.
The bank is in the same building that houses the Massillon city offices, and is also not far from the police department.
BANK ROBBERY IN MASSILLON – Someone just robbed the Huntington Bank at 153 Lincoln Way East, which is in the building that includes city offices. Robbery happened just before 3 Friday afternoon. More details in the link.https://www.whbc.com/bank-robbed-in-downtown-massillon/
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, May 24, 2019