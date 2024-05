WINESBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old man with a Beach City address was killed in a pickup truck/motorcycle accident in northeast Holmes County on Wednesday.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Miller was traveling on Route 515 south of Route 62 when the truck driver pulled in front of him.

Miller was wearing a helmet.

No word on any citation for the Sugarcreek truck driver.