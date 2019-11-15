Beloit Couple Behind Bars After Being Arrested at Alliance Walmart
ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man and woman from Beloit are behind bars after they were arrested last night at an area Walmart. Stark County Jail records show trouble started when the female, who had already been banned from the Alliance store for life, refused to leave when asked by employees.
She was banded due to multiple theft incidents. Officers arrived to not only find out the woman was trespassing but that she and the 41 year old male that was with her both had meth in their possession. Both were arrested on multiple drug charges.