Biden Blames Railroad on East Palestine Visit

President Joe Biden drinks coffee as he visits 1820 Candle Co. in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

EAS PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Strong words for Norfolk Southern, as President Biden paid a long-awaited visit to East Palestine on Friday.

He spoke at a media event with the mayor and fire chief, saying the toxic train derailment a year ago was not an accident, but an act of greed.

Biden also had a cup of coffee at a village coffee shop.

Residents are still being impacted today, with resident Kevin Dettmar telling Fox he’s been living in a hotel for the last year.

He says he suffers symptoms as soon as he walks into his home.

The railroad recently said it is cutting off those payments.

The president announced that six National Institutes of Health grants are going to six universities to study the health impact of the incident.

President Biden’s appearance drew protestors from around the country, not just from the village.

They lined North Market Street, many holding pro-Trump signs.