Biden, Brown: Intel Receiving $8.5 Million for Projects in 3 States Including Ohio
March 21, 2024 6:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news for a massive construction project underway near Columbus.
Intel is receiving $8.5 million from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, with funding going to Intel projects in three states including the one in Licking County.
U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown helped to make the announcement Wednesday.
President Biden also made the announcement in Arizona where another facility is being built.
Governor Mike DeWine concurs that the CHIPS Act is paying dividends in Ohio.