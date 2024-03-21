Biden, Brown: Intel Receiving $8.5 Million for Projects in 3 States Including Ohio

President Joe Biden listens to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, left, as Intel factory manager Hugh Green listens, during a tour of the Intel Ocotillo Campus, in Chandler, Ariz., Wednesday March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news for a massive construction project underway near Columbus.

Intel is receiving $8.5 million from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, with funding going to Intel projects in three states including the one in Licking County.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown helped to make the announcement Wednesday.

President Biden also made the announcement in Arizona where another facility is being built.

Governor Mike DeWine concurs that the CHIPS Act is paying dividends in Ohio.