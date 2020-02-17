      Weather Alert

Big Changes Could be in Store for Carnation City Mall

Noah Hiles
Feb 17, 2020 @ 5:04pm
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.

ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Carnation City Mall in Alliance may be getting a major makeover if a possible sale goes through. The complex has numerous vacant storefronts and a food court that is down to a few stands.

If the sale were to go through, the buyer has plans to add two anchor tenants, along with a 21,700-square-foot-zone for apparel retail and a new theater, according to the Canton Repository.

The property is being offered for $5.2 million. The potential buyers identity is being withheld at this time as sales talks continue to progress.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon