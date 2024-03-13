Big Federal Check to Streetscape East Tusc
March 13, 2024 8:52AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the work has begun on streetscaping East Tusc (Tuscarawas Street E) in Canton.
But now there’s a nice pile of money to keep the project going.
The goal is to get the eastern entrance to the city updated with new curbs, sidewalks and streetlights all the way from Cherry Avenue to the city limits.
Member of Congress Emilia Sykes has helped secure $2.19 million in funding for the project.
Work has begun on the Cherry Avenue end.
Mayor Bill Sherer is thankful for the funding, saying it’s an investment in that part of the city that is long overdue.