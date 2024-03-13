Big Federal Check to Streetscape East Tusc

Cyclist ride in designated bicycle lane in Philadelphia, Monday, May 24, 2010. More bikes returning to the road will bring with them the latest test of whether two-wheeled and four-wheeled commuters can peacefully coexist on the compact downtown streetscape first imagined in 1683 by William Penn. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the work has begun on streetscaping East Tusc (Tuscarawas Street E) in Canton.

But now there’s a nice pile of money to keep the project going.

The goal is to get the eastern entrance to the city updated with new curbs, sidewalks and streetlights all the way from Cherry Avenue to the city limits.

Member of Congress Emilia Sykes has helped secure $2.19 million in funding for the project.

Work has begun on the Cherry Avenue end.

Mayor Bill Sherer is thankful for the funding, saying it’s an investment in that part of the city that is long overdue.