Bill Adding Penalties for Referee Assaults Passes Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve heard stories about referees being physically assaulted while they’re doing their work.

The state of Ohio is moving ahead with new penalties for someone taking such action.

Summit County State Rep Bill Roemer’s bill that adds a mandatory $1500 fine and 40 hours of community service to a misdemeanor assault case against a sports official has passed the House.

House Bill 139 is on it’s way to the Senate.

Subsequent offenses would be upgraded to a 5th degree felony.