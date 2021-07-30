      Weather Alert

Bluecoats Are Back, Starting With Free Canton Show at Centennial Plaza

Jim Michaels
Jul 30, 2021 @ 4:25am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Bluecoats drum corps has shaken off any pandemic dust, and will perform for free Sunday at Centennial Plaza.

CEO Mike Scott tells our Pam Cook it’s an all-day musical and food event starting at 12noon, with the Bluecoats performing at 8:30.

The “Party in the Plaza” kicks off a two-week tour.

In addition to all-day entertainment, Jerzee’s will be open and there will be food trucks.

