BMV Admits Error, Charging Disabled Veterans for Specialty Plates

An assortment of specialty license plates are on display inside the tag shop at Lebanon Correctional Institute, Monday, Dec. 23, 2013, in Lebanon, Ohio. The tag shop is busy meeting growing demand for hundreds of specialty license plates featuring teams, schools, causes and special interests. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The BMV, giving money back.

The state’s Bureau of Motor vehicles admits improperly charging about 2000 veterans for disabled veterans license plates or military-related plates.

Certain disabled vets have been eligible to get those for free since a new law took effect in October of 2019.

But it apparently went into effect unnoticed at the license bureau.

The BMV is contacting impacted veterans about their refunds.