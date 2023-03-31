BMV Admits Error, Charging Disabled Veterans for Specialty Plates
March 31, 2023 8:43AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The BMV, giving money back.
The state’s Bureau of Motor vehicles admits improperly charging about 2000 veterans for disabled veterans license plates or military-related plates.
Certain disabled vets have been eligible to get those for free since a new law took effect in October of 2019.
But it apparently went into effect unnoticed at the license bureau.
The BMV is contacting impacted veterans about their refunds.