Both Teens Sentenced for the Murder of Sylvia McGee
Person's hands holding prison bars.
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The second of two teens involved in the murder of 14 year old Sylvia McGee was sentenced to spend at least one year in youth prison this afternoon.
14 year old Michael Boykins previously pleaded true, the juvenile equivalent of guilty, to tampering with evidence and obstructing justice charges. He was a count of complicity to murder that was dismissed as a part of a plea agreement that would have him testify against co-defendant Isiah Lynch.
Yesterday, Lynch, the 14 year old boy who killed McGee, was sentenced to remain in a state youth prison until he is 21, with the possibility to serve time as an adult. Lynch was 13 at the time of the murder, thus preventing him from being prosecuted as an adult under state law.
Our Noah Hiles spoke with Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Cordova who was one of the three prosecutors in both trials. Listen to hear a layout of both cases and how she feels about both of the boy’s sentences.