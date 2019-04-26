Boy Shot On Birthday While Driving Stolen SUV
By Matt Demczyk
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 2:31 PM
Cleveland Remembrance - Facebook

(ONN) – Authorities in Cleveland say a boy was fatally shot on his 16th birthday while driving a stolen SUV carrying six other teenagers.

Cleveland police say none of the other teens was hurt when someone fired at the passing vehicle Wednesday night and hit Andre Bello III, who returned fire with a handgun before the SUV crashed into the side of a house.

Police say the SUV had been stolen hours earlier.

It was carrying two boys and four girls, ranging in age from 15 to 17.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified as the investigation continues.

