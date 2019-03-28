Boy Vesting As Many K9s As Possible

(WHBC) – Two more K9 officers in Ohio have a protective vest thanks to a dedicated youngster.

9-year-old Brady Snakovsky, from Strongsville, started Brady’s K9 Fund after seeing a police dog on the show Live PD that didn’t have a vest.

“I wanted to help out the K9’s and protect them, and I knew that the vest was very expensive,” Brady said.

A few days ago he and his mom met up with two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to deliver their vests, which cost $1,200 each.

“They are so appreciative and blown away by the community support,” said Brady’s mom Leah Tornabene.

Leah says Brady has donated 72 vests to K9 officers in 12 states since starting his mission 15 months ago.

26 of those vests are worn by K9 officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The K9 officers who received these latest two vests are Atos and Ure, pictured above.

Learn how you can help here.