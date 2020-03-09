BREAKING: Three Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Cuyahoga County
CUYAHOGA COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Coronavirus has officially arrived in Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine has confirmed that three people in the Buckeye State have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
All three cases are in Cuyahoga County. Governor DeWine has declared a state of emergency as a result, which he labeled as a “legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response.”
Governor DeWine spoke about the cases this afternoon in a press conference. Here are the details.
- The exposure for all three cases was not local. It is believed that each individual diagnosed contracted the virus after traveling.
- Two of the three people that tested positive for the virus went to the Nile on a cruise while the third was in Washington, D.C. for a work conference.
- All three people who tested positive are in their mid-50’s.
- Those who are most at risk are…
- Seniors
- Those with chronic illness
- People with upper respiratory issues