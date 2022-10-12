Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

Courtesy ODOT

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County.

The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks.

Preliminary work starts later this month, with a full closure of the bridge for five months starting in November.

The 31-foot-long bridge was last updated 50 years ago.

It’s a $3 million project.

A box beam structure will replace the current bridge.