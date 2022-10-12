News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

By Jim Michaels
October 12, 2022 4:57AM EDT
Share
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
Courtesy ODOT

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County.

The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks.

Preliminary work starts later this month, with a full closure of the bridge for five months starting in November.

The 31-foot-long bridge was last updated 50 years ago.

It’s a $3 million project.

A box beam structure will replace the current bridge.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured