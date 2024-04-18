News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bright Present and Future for Memorial Civic Center

By Jim Michaels
April 18, 2024 5:14AM EDT
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you haven’t been to the Canton Memorial Civic Center lately, you haven’t been to the Civic Center.

Extensive painting throughout the Market Avenue N building has brightened things up.

And there’s more to come with $2.5 million in funding from the city for audio, lighting and other updates.

The last six months have been quite successful, with eight national touring events making stops at the center.

Future plans include new seating and renovated restrooms.

