Brinkman In Stark County To Face Murder Charges

(WHBC) – A man who’s been sentenced to death for killing three people in Cuyahoga County is now in Stark County to face more murder charges.

George C. Brinkman is accused of killing a Lake Township couple in June of 2017, shortly after he killed a woman and her two adult daughters in North Royalton.

Brinkman, 46, was arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

The charges come with death penalty specifications.

A pre-trial hearing was set for January 25th.

Prosecutors say Brinkman shot to death Rogell ‘Gene’ John and Roberta ‘Bobbi’ John while he was house sitting their Lake Township home in June 2017.

In December, Brinkman was sentenced to death for the killings of Suzanne Taylor and her daughters Taylor Pifer and Kylie Pifer in North Royalton.