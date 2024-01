While Brown’s Head Coach Kevin Steafnski calls the plays, it seems it was felt the offensive room needed a shakeup. Josina Anderson reports Stefanski told coaches Alex Van Pelt, Stump Mitchell & T.C. McCartney the news that they were relieved of their duties on Tuesday. Van Pelt served as Offensive Coordinator, Mitchell as Running backs Coach, and McCartney Tigh Ends.

