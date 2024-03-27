Bucyrus Man Gets Prison Time for Arizona Election Threat

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Bucyrus man will spend the next two-and-a-half years in federal prison.

He’s accused of sending death threats to the former Secretary of State in Arizona for certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Election in her state.

Joshua Russel’s is one of seven Department of Justice cases involving death threats directed at the state of Arizona.

There have been 12 other convictions for threats made against Elections officials