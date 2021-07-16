      Weather Alert

CAK Weather Station: Very Wet First-Half of July

James
Jul 16, 2021 @ 3:50am
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Halfway through July, the weather station at the Akron Canton Airport has measured four and a half inches of rain.

That’s more than we typically get for the entire month.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says our memories of summertime may be about “hot” and “dry”.

But, we’re in northeast Ohio, where it can be humid and wet for parts of the season.

Larson says with this weather pattern we’re stuck in, it’s hard to say who will get the heavy rain and who will not.

The thunderstorm threat remains in the forecast through Sunday.

