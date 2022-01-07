CAM Workers: Someone Paid Ransom to Release Haitian Hostages, They Don’t Know Who
Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
BERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Someone paid an unknown amount of ransom money to help free some of the 17 missionaries in Haiti.
But it wasn’t Christian Aid Ministries and the Berlin-based organization says they don’t know who it was.
That money was supposed to set all the captives free in early December, but the Haitian gang only released three of them.
Most of the group members were held for two months until the remaining 12 staged a dramatic escape on December 16.