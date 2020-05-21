Campgrounds in Ohio Reopen on Thursday
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Campgrounds at the seven public parks in the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District are opening on Thursday, along with other campgrounds across the state.
Most campsites are already reserved.
Many were sold out last year, but even those sites made available when those with health concerns canceled are now taken.
The typical COVID-19 precautions are in place, so no organized activities are taking place at the campgrounds.
Also, no large gatherings with closed playgrounds.
Beaches will be open, but there will be no lifeguards at Atwood Lake and the other lakes.