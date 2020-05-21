      Weather Alert

Campgrounds in Ohio Reopen on Thursday

Jim Michaels
May 21, 2020 @ 7:55am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Campgrounds at the seven public parks in the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District are opening on Thursday, along with other campgrounds across the state.

Most campsites are already reserved.

Many were sold out last year, but even those sites made available when those with health concerns canceled are now taken.

The typical COVID-19 precautions are in place, so no organized activities are taking place at the campgrounds.

Also, no large gatherings with closed playgrounds.

Beaches will be open, but there will be no lifeguards at Atwood Lake and the other lakes.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon