Candidates for Democratic Nomination for Governor Often Agree During Debate
John Cranley and Nan Whaley at the candidate's debate at Central State University on March 29, 2022 (The Ohio Channel)
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The issues ranged from gun control to political corruption and even reducing the gasoline tax.
This, as former big-city mayors Nan Whaley and John Cranley debated at Central State University Tuesday night.
There wasn’t a lot of disagreement.
In fact, both attacked Governor DeWine for signing the recent Concealed Carry bill.
They also focused on political corruption with the Nuclear Bailout bill scheme.
Whaley did not commit to a cut in the gasoline tax, but Cranley is wholeheartedly behind that.
There is no Republican debate.