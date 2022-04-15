Canton 911 Cell Callers Benefit, As Nearly All Calls Go Directly to City Dispatch Center
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s goal of getting most 911 calls taken care of by the first dispatcher who answers the phone is slowly being realized.
As of March 1, most people calling 911 in the city of Canton from a cell phone got the new Canton dispatch center as their first point of contact.
The calls used to go to the county sheriff’s call center, and the call had to be transferred.
Stats show of the 3,250 911 calls made in the city last month, only 50 didn’t make it into the city’s dispatch center.
County leaders and the EMA say that’s important, because it eliminates a step in dispatching the emergency response that’s needed.