Canton, Area Residents Getting Outside, Seeing Ticks
Courtesy Canton City Public Health
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With people and their pets spending more time outside, some are seeing ticks.
Canton City Public Health says it’s important to inspect your body and also check those animals if you’ve been anywhere that ticks might be found.
For example, in high grass or in the woods.
Environmental Health Specialist with the health department Gus Dria says if you catch that critter in the first 24 hours, he probably hasn’t latched on yet.
But when they do, you want to completely and carefully remove the tick.
Then seek medical attention when symptoms develop.