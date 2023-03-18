Canton Baby OK After Kidnapping, Two Under Arrest

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman and a Coshocton County man face kidnapping-related charges for taking a three-week-old child from its Canton mother on Thursday, with the woman claiming to work for Child Protective Services.

31-year-old Sapphire McDougleh is charged with kidnapping.

She’s a neighbor of the Alan Page Drive SE victim.

21-year-old Brandon Savage of Conesville Ohio is charged with complicity.

It wasn’t until Friday morning that the newborn’s parents were able to determine that the kidnapper was not a county social worker.

The city’s Real Time Crime Center was able to track down a suspect vehicle license plate, thanks to one of those License Plate Reader Cameras.

A Coshocton County Sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped the car Friday afternoon, arresting the pair.

The baby was in the car too and was not harmed.