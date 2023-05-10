Canton BBB Office Investigating West Virginia Classic Car Sales Company

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton office of the Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers to a West Virginia-based company that they say is ripping off would be buyers of high end automobiles.

A BBB Scam Tracker submission and other complaints indicate that Woolie Auto Sales and Trucking in the Fayetteville West Virginia area has collected up to $22,000 from several customers interested in signing an online purchase agreement.

That’s when they say all communication with the company ends.

To add to the confusion, there is a legitimate truck sales business by that name in Fayetteville West Virginia.

The BBB says the Woolie they are investigating is using an internet bot site to make older advertisements look authentic.

They say you can do a Google search to authenticate such an ad.

No known victims in our area.

Here are more tips from the BBB:

Watch out for prices that are too good to be true. It is probably a scam. Scammers know that used cars are in

high demand and will tempt shoppers with great deals.

See the car before you buy it. Always make an in-person inspection and take a test drive before you purchase a

vehicle.

Do not give in to threats or pressure. Resist the urge to act immediately. Always take time to consider a

purchase, especially if it is a vehicle that costs thousands of dollars.

Do not wire funds for a car. Scammers often ask for wired funds because they are hard to track, and there is no

way to get your money back. It is best to make large purchases by check or credit card.

Do not believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just

because a website or email looks official does not mean it is. For example, if a business displays a BBB Accredited

Business seal, you can verify its legitimacy by going to BBB.org and looking up the company yourself.

