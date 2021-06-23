Canton Begins Mosquito Spraying Program Wednesday Night
Canton City Public Health
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying begins in the city of Canton on Wednesday night, and continues through July 2.
Spraying hours are between nine and midnight each night.
In the event of rain, windy conditions or low temperatures, spraying will be postponed until it can be rescheduled.
Those with respiratory ailments should take the necessary precautions.
Questions should be directed to Gus Dria, Environmental Health Supervisor, at [email protected] or
330.438.4647.
Here is the schedule as provided by the city of Canton:
NE AREA OF CANTON CITY
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, JUNE 23 & 24
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
NW AREA OF CANTON CITY
MONDAY – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 – 30
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary North City Limits
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary Tuscarawas Street
SE AREA OF CANTON CITY
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
East Boundary East City Limits
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary Market Avenue
South Boundary South City Limits
SW AREA OF CANTON CITY
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, JULY 1 & 2
East Boundary Market Avenue
North Boundary Tuscarawas Street
West Boundary West City Limits
South Boundary South City Limit