Canton Building New Sanitation Building at Service Center Complex
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most of the services offered by the city of Canton have offices and facility buildings employees work from.
That really isn’t the case with the sanitation department.
So the folks who pick up your trash will get a new $10 million, 37,000 square foot building at the Service Center facility on 30th Street NE.
That’s thanks to action by city council.
Construction won’t start until next year though.
The old salt dome at the Service Center will need to be torn down first, with road salt being stored next winter at a building at 9th Street and Marion Motley Blvd NE.
The department currently has a patchwork of offices at the Service Center, with the trucks are parked outside.