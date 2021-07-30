      Weather Alert

Canton City District Starting School Year With Masking Requirements

Jim Michaels
Jul 30, 2021 @ 4:51am
Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeffery Talbert, (Canton City School District)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the increase in cases and concern about the unvaccinated, the Canton City School District says there will be masking requirements inside school buildings to start the school year.

Masks will be required of all students and staff on buses as well.

And, a three-foot social distancing space will be enforced where that is possible.

Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert says the policy will be revisited once a month.

