Canton City Schools Fires Employee for Using Excessive Force on Student

Noah Hiles
Feb 11, 2020 @ 5:19pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An employee on the safety and security team for the Canton City School district was fired yesterday after it was determined he used excessive physical force on a 6 year old student.

The School board voted to fire Shawn T Poole, who had been an employee with the district since 2017. The Canton Repository says Poole used excessive force in an incident on January 21, when he attempted to stop a kindergartner from running out of the cafeteria at McGregor Elementary school.

Officials say Poole failed to follow the proper procedures and guidelines that he was taught to use in a situations like the one he was in.

