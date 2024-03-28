Canton Civil Service Director: Don’t Fear ‘Test’, Apply for Jobs

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Afraid to apply for a city of Canton job opening because of the civil service test?

Civil Service Director Rachel Forchione says give them a call, stop on down to City Hall and otherwise throw out your fear of the “test”.

She says they’ve become the recruitment arm of the city, and they want people to apply for jobs.

Forchione says police, fire and CDL jobs are the hardest to fill…

There still is the test of course, but Forchione says it’s really to be certain applicants meet minimum qualifications.