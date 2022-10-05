Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE.

The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.

It’s an Aldi’s grocery store near the intersection.

The existing K-Mart building will also be redeveloped, per the developer’s plans.

The entire parcel of land is over 12 acres.

The council vote was unanimous with one member absent.

The property in Ward 6 is zoned “shopping center district”.