Canton Council OK’s New 2-Year Contracts With AFSCME Locals

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s labor peace in Canton for the next two years.

The final two agreements with two AFSCME locals have been approved by City Council.

Both unions had ratified the two-year deals earlier.

The 373 clerical, labor and 911 employees are receiving a 4-percent pay increase in 2023 and a 2-percent increase next year, retroactive to January 1.

There’s also a thousand-dollar COVID bonus payable this year.