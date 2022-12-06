Canton Firefighters Battle Fires at Two Apartment Houses

Canton firefighters battle a fire in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue SW in Canton on December 5, 2022. (Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of fires in multi-unit apartment houses in Canton on Monday has the American Red Cross providing assistance to some families.

The Canton Fire Department says the first fire was in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue SW near Raff Road.

A woman and two teenage children were displaced; damage is estimated at $40,000.

And several companion animals were lost in the second fire in the 200 block of Monroe Avenue SE, just south of East Tusc.

The loss there is $21,000.

One firefighter suffered a medical issue at that fire scene.

There were no other injuries.