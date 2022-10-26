UPDATE: Canton Firefighters To Remain at Warehouse Fire Scene All Night

Canton firefighters work to knock down a large warehouse fire on 6th Street NE on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton.

Canton fire crews are expected to be at the scene through the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.

Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson says crews initially tried an inside attack on the fire, but the building was too dilapidated and there were numerous fires underway in the structure.

Henderson says the building will be coming down.

The city’s building and demolition departments are at the scene.

Nearly every firefighter in the city of Canton had to be called out for this one.

No injuries at last check.

Henderson says portable light structures from the sheriff’s department will be brought in for the overnight crews.

Cherry, 5th, 6th, Orchard and the railroad tracks are expected to be shut down through the night.