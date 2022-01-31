      Weather Alert

Canton Health Doing Vaccinations at Former Nationwide Building

Jim Michaels
Jan 31, 2022 @ 4:45am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting on Wednesday, Canton’s health department is doing its weekly vaccination clinics at the former Nationwide building.

It’s on Market Avenue N across from the Civic Center at 11th Street NE.

Youth clinics (ages 5 to 11) will be Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5:15 p.m.

Adults (18 and over) can get the Moderna and J-and-J on from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Appointments recommended but not required.

When asked for a zip code, the health department says to type in 44702.

Walk-ins welcome as long as vaccine is available.

Health Commissioner Jim Adams says there are still three things you can do to help further depress the numbers:

  1. get vaccinated and boosted.
  2. wear a well-fitting mask.
  3. stay home if you are sick.
