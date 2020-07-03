Canton Man, 2 Others Federally Indicted in Fraudulent Tax Refund Case
Federal courthouse in Cleveland (US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man and two men from Youngstown have been indicted on federal charges, accused of submitting tax returns to the IRS for fictitious entities, even receiving a $1.3 million refund check at one point.
49-year-old Terris Baker and the other men face federal theft and conspiracy charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office out of Cleveland says the three also face money laundering charges by purchasing luxury vehicles with the ill-gotten gains.