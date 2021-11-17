Canton Man Accused of Damaging Transitional Living Building, Residents Displaced
Donte Hill (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Canton man faces vandalism and other charges.
Police say he broke into the Gateway House II transitional apartment building at Walnut Avenue and 6th Street NE and flooded the place early Tuesday morning.
Donte Hill had just been released from jail, accused in a home break-in on Lawrence Road NE on Saturday.
The 50 residents who are homeless and with disabilities are staying at the nearby YWCA, which operates the building.
Police say Hill smashed a sprinkler head, causing significant damage to the building.