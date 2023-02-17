Canton Man, Akron PD Officer Jailed on 21 Child Porn Charges

Mikel Dillon (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Canton man who is also an Akron police officer is in the Stark County jail.

He’s held on $2.1 million bond in a child pornography case.

Mikel Dillon was arrested Tuesday and arraigned on Thursday.

He faces 21 counts of ‘pandering obscenity involving a minor’.

Dillon reportedly created his own pornographic images with two children, with one of them filmed over 20 times.

Dillon is on paid administrative leave from the department, per department policy.

They will conduct a separate internal investigation.

He had been a member of the department for just 15 months