Canton Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Morgan Fox Last Week
Jason McDermitt (Stark County jail)
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An arrest has been made in the killing of that young woman in the driveway of her home in that area of Plain Township near North Canton a week ago.
29-year-old Jason McDermitt of Canton was arrested Wednesday by Stark County Sheriff’s deputies, charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Morgan Fox.
She was shot while getting in her car in the middle of the night along Frazier Avenue NW.
She was going to work.