Canton Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
Oscar Todd (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man faces a felony trafficking in drugs charge, arrested by Stark County sheriff’s deputies last Thursday.
Oscar Todd’s home in the 900 block of 14th Street SE was one of the addresses raided by the Metro Narcotics Unit of the sheriff’s office.
Also participating were the vice unit of the Canton PD and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
A home on 3rd Street SE was also raided.
Seven ounces of a fentanyl-related compound were seized.