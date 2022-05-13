Canton Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Accused of Administering Hammer Beating, Starting Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old Canton man is charged with attempted murder, accused of beating a woman and causing a house fire.
The victim suffered burns in that fire, according to jail and court records.
Tyler McNair was arraigned on Wednesday.
The investigation was done by the Canton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau.
Firefighters knocked down a fire on Marion Avenue near 6th Street and High Avenue SW late last month.
They say McNair hit the woman several times with a hammer, even breaking a bone in her head.
She collapsed and knocked over a candle, starting the house on fire.
McNair remained jailed at last check.