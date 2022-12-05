Canton Man Faces Charges in Deadly October Car-Motorcycle Crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 45-year-old Canton man was in Canton Municipal Court on Friday on a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge.

That, in connection with the Canton Township traffic death of a motorcyclist back in October.

Michael Poland entered a not guilty plea.

The state patrol says Poland’s car collided with a motorcycle operated by 70-year-old James Horsley who has a Massillon address.

Horsley was hit as he tried to make a turn from Deuber Avenue SW onto Fohl Road.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.