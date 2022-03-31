Canton Man Gets 10 Years for 30th Street Bank Robbery Last Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man convicted of robbing a Canton bank last May will do ten years in a federal prison.
58-year-old William Dozier had pleaded to a single count of ‘armed bank robbery’ last October.
The First Commonwealth Bank branch on 30th Street just east of Cleveland Avenue NW was hit.
The federal complaint in the case shows Dozier walked into the bank and pointed a gun at a teller, making off with $1800.
A getaway driver was apparently unaware of what he had done, but later provided information to Canton police, leading to Dozier’s arrest.