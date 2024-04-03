Canton Man Gets 12 to 17 for I-77 Traffic Death

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 54-year-old Canton man already doing time on other convictions has been sentenced to an additional 12 to 17 years.

This, for the traffic death of another Canton man back in December of 2022.

Craig Hanslik pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

He’s accused of slamming into a disabled SUV parked along Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit with 38-year-old Christopher Peters of Canton seated inside, waiting for a tow truck.

One of the other charges was OVI.

One of Hanslik’s other charges was a drug trafficking conviction out of Stark Cpounty.