Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

Jajuan Turner (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death.

JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder.

Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at a house in the 800 block of Lawrence Road just east of Cherry Avenue NE in August of 2021.

Grant was shot several times and pronounced dead at the hospital.

It took six months to locate and arrest Turner.

Law officers located him in Detroit.

No motive for the killing.