Canton Man Gets 20-Plus Years in 2021 Shooting Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Canton man was sentenced Wednesday to 20-to-22-and-a-half years in prison.

It’s for the June 2021 shooting death of a Plain Township man.

Taben Armstead had entered a guilty plea to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification on Tuesday.

The gun spec added three years to the sentence.

Armstead had been charged with aggravated murder.

He was arrested last November by Stark County sheriff’s deputies for the shooting of 28-year-old David Hughson IV.

He was found dead outside the King’s Creek Apartments near the intersection of Market Avenue N and Schneider Street.